(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo suspended campaign events Thursday afternoon citing health reasons, and local media said he’d been moved to a hospital in Lima.

On Twitter, Castillo apologized to supporters who were gathering to hear him speak in the capital.

“Due to health issues, I am letting you know that, unfortunately, I will not be able to attend,” he wrote. “A hug and apologies to everyone who arrived.”

El Comercio newspaper, citing a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Castillo’s Free Peru party, said he was being transfered to a hospital with “respiratory trouble.”

