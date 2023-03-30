(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s congress delayed a decision on whether to launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Dina Boluarte, who took office three months ago.

A vote is now expected at the next legislative session, according to a post on the official congressional Twitter account. The head of congress had initially said the impeachment matter could be decided on Thursday. It is not yet clear when the next session will be held, although it is likely to begin in a matter of days.

The impeachment motion accuses Boluarte of being morally unfit for office. Since she took office in December, dozens of civilians have died in anti-government protests calling for Boluarte’s resignation and new elections.

Left-wing lawmakers originally introduced the motion in January, but the more conservative congressional leadership delayed discussion of it until this week. It is unclear if lawmakers will gather the 52 votes necessary to begin formal impeachment proceedings. If they do, they will need 87 votes to actually remove Boluarte. Peru’s single-chamber legislature has 130 lawmakers.

Boluarte is also under investigation for alleged money laundering in the financing of the 2021 presidential race. Boluarte ran and won on the same ticket as former President Pedro Castillo, who was impeached and arrested in December, leading to the ascension of the then-vice president to the nation’s top office.

