(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s congress voted against a constitutional reform to hold early presidential elections, rejecting a government attempt to alleviate the political crisis that has seen widespread unrest since former President Pedro Castillo was impeached last week.

Only 49 lawmakers in Peru’s unicameral legislature voted Friday in favor of bringing forward the elections to 2023, with 33 votes against the proposal and 25 abstentions, failing to garner the two-thirds needed to pass. Castillo’s five-year term is currently scheduled to end in 2026.

The president of congress Jose Williams said the body will evaluate a reconsideration request on the constitutional reform proposal. “We are going to work on the reconsideration to see if the votes are reached,” he said at a press conference after a meeting of the Council of State on Friday night.

President Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice president who was sworn-in by congress after his ousting, first called for elections to be brought forward two years to 2024 and then backed an even speedier timeline. Castillo’s supporters, who have been protesting the removal for about a week, are demanding elections as soon as possible.

The congress’s failure to act complicates Boluarte’s position and may well boost the protests, deepening Peru’s political crisis as it continues to lack a roadmap out of years of government instability.

“This congress does not have enough empathy or sense of urgency to make decisions that contribute to solve the level of violence we have reached,” Lima-based political scientist Alexandra Ames said. “The message it gives to the citizens is that they do not have the capacity to make decisions, and this only generates more indignation. What the congress is doing, by not voting to call for elections, is to aggravate the situation even more.”

Signs of strain have also already affected Boluarte’s cabinet, with Culture Minister Jair Perez and Education Minister Patricia Correa posting their resignation letters on Twitter. “State violence cannot be disproportionate and a generator of death,” wrote Correa.

At least 20 people have died in clashes with police and the government declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday in attempt to restore order, clear blockages and reopen highways.

Dollar bonds and the nation’s benchmark stock index were lower Friday in line with developing world assets amid a global risk selloff.

(Updates with head of congress remarks about evaluating a reconsideration request on the early vote proposal on third paragraph.)

