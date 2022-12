Peru’s Dina Boluarte Sworn in as First Female President After Castillo Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Dina Boluarte was sworn in as Peru’s new president after the impeachment of Pedro Castillo, becoming the first woman to lead the Andean country.

Boluarte took the oath during a ceremony in congress in Lima on Wednesday.

