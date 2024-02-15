(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economy contracted in December, tempering hopes of a recovery in activity and surprising analysts who had expected one of the highest growth figures of the year.

Economic activity fell 0.74% compared to a year earlier, Peru’s national statistics agency reported on Thursday. That compared to the median forecast of 0.4% growth from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Compared to November, activity contracted 0.59%. Overall, Peru’s economy fell 0.55% in full-year 2023, according to the indicator. Official gross domestic product figures will be published on Feb. 23.

Peru, once one of Latin America’s standout economies, slipped into recession this year due to a combination of political and social turmoil, as well as damage from extreme climate. While there is now some stability and better weather is expected ahead, the nation has struggled to return to growth despite repeated assurances by the government that a recovery was around the corner.

The finance ministry and central bank now expect modest growth in the first quarter of the year largely due to positive base effects compared to early 2023, when social unrest disrupted the economy.

