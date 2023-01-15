(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economy grew less than expected in November, the last month before it was hit by massive unrest triggered by the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo.

The economy grew 1.68% in November, the national statistics agency INEI said on Sunday, compared with an estimate of 2.3%, according to three economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Protests since Castillo’s ouster on Dec. 7, after he tried to dissolve Congress, have disrupted vast swaths of Peru’s copper-rich southern Andes region. Peru is expected to grow 2.7% in full-year 2022, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Unemployment in the capital of Lima came in at 7.1% for the last quarter of the 2022, INEI also said, compared to a rate of 7.6% in November.

