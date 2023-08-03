(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian Finance Minister Alex Contreras said on Thursday that the economy probably contracted in the first half of the year, although not as much as previously forecast.

“There is a concrete fact, which is that the GDP fell in the first semester and that is intolerable,” Contreras said in a press conference with foreign media.

Contreras revised statements earlier this week that said the economy had contracted 1% in June compared to a year ago. He said the mining sector had performed surprisingly well and would bring the figure to around 0%.

He said economic growth needs to come back up to 3% or 4% a year.

