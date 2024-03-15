(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s recovery was weaker than expected in January as the nation struggles to emerge from last year’s recession, according to data published by the statistics agency on Friday.

The economy grew 1.4% in the month from a year earlier, below the median forecast of 1.8% growth of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Output expanded 0.5% from a month earlier.

Economists expect Peru to return to growth this year after the economy contracted in 2023.

“Now that we are coming out of the recession, the numbers for the economy should be positive in the first few months of the year mostly because of base effects,” Finance Minister Jose Arista told reporters on Thursday.

Inflation unexpectedly rebounded in February, pushing the central bank to halt a series of rate cuts and leave borrowing costs at 6.25%. Central bank chief Julio Velarde is due to give more details on the economic outlook of Peru on Friday.

