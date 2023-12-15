(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economy contracted for a sixth straight month in October, extending what’s already its longest recession in over two decades.

Activity fell 0.82% from the previous year, compared with economists’ estimates for a 0.9% decline. From the previous month, the economy shrank 0.08%, national statistics agency INEI reported on Friday.

Peru has been struggling with political chaos and social turmoil that have eroded business confidence in what used to be Latin America’s star economy. Activity has declined for three straight quarters and October’s result suggests it is at risk of contracting for a fourth.

The government, which had previously forecast an elusive recovery this year, now estimates the economy will turn around in early 2024.

