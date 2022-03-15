(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economic activity expanded in line with expectations in January, as a boost from agriculture, mining and hospitality allayed fears that the economy could be stagnating amid growing political infighting.

Production increased 2.9% from January 2021, matching economist expectations in a Bloomberg survey. It grew 1.4% from December, the National Institute of Statistics reported Tuesday. Most sectors posted gains, with the exception of fishing, manufacturing, construction and finance.

The data signals the Andean economy is gaining speed after stagnating during the fourth quarter, even as the central bank continues to increase interest rates to fight above-target inflation and political uncertainty grows with another attempt to impeach President Pedro Castillo.

The hotel and restaurant sector jumped by 30.4% in January from a year ago as the government extended hours of operation amid progress in the vaccination campaign, the statistics institute said. Agriculture rose 5% with bigger harvests and favorable weather conditions.

Peru’s central bank estimates the economy would grow 2.7% this year even if the economy contined to stagnate, with February indicators showing a continued recovery in private consumption and employment, Adrian Armas, the bank’s economic studies managers, said last week.

