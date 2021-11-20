(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s gross domestic product expanded 11.4% from a year earlier in the third quarter, the central bank said Saturday in an e-mailed statement.

The country’s economy was 1.6% larger than in the same quarter of 2019, after it shrank more than 10% last year as a result of the pandemic. Economists had projected third-quarter growth of 10.8%.

PERU REACT: Activity Hits Pre-Pandemic Level in Uneven Recovery

Peru experienced months of lockdowns last year as it fought the Covid-19 outbreak. Without fiscal stimulus, GDP would have contracted 20% last year, former finance minister Maria Antonieta Alva said in August 2020. After a sharp contraction, GDP rebounded by 41.9% in the second quarter of this year from a year earlier.

Peru’s economy is expected to expand 11.7% this year, the fastest among 15 Latin American economies tracked by Bloomberg, but just 3.5% next year. A year ago economists were projecting 8.7% growth for Peru in 2021 and 5% in 2022.

The central bank has hiked the benchmark interest rate by 175 basis points this year, compared to 225 basis points in neighboring Chile and 575 basis points in Brazil.

