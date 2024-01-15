Peru’s Economy Returns to Growth for First Time in Six Months

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economy grew slightly in November, beating forecasts and putting a halt to six consecutive months of contractions.

The economy expanded 0.3% compared to a year earlier, national statistics agency INEI said Monday, more than the median forecast of 0.1% in a Bloomberg survey. It grew 0.81% from the month prior.

Peru has been stuck in its longest recession of this century — excluding a pandemic-driven downturn — since the middle of last year, thanks to a mix of bad weather and chaotic politics. But it received a boost from 60% growth in the fishmeal industry, which is seasonally active and has a schedule that varies each year.

Over the weekend, Finance Minister Alex Contreras had forecast 0.3% growth for the month. Despite the modest expansion, the central bank still projects a negative result for the fourth-quarter and for the economy to have contracted for the full year of 2023.

Analysts do, however, expect a Peruvian economy that once ranked among the fastest-growing in Latin America to expand in 2024.

