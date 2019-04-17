Peru's Ex-President Dies After Shooting Himself During Police Raid

(Bloomberg) -- Alan Garcia, a former president of Peru suspected in a continent-wide corruption scandal, died in a Lima hospital Wednesday after shooting himself as police arrived to search his home.

President Martin Vizcarra confirmed his death in a tweet.

