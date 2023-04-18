(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s former President Alejandro Toledo’s request to delay his extradition from the US to his home country to face corruption charges was again rejected by an federal appeals court in California.

Barring a last-ditch effort to have the US Supreme Court intervene, Toledo faces an imminent return to Peru, where he is wanted on allegations of negotiating bribes with the Brazilian conglomerate then known as Odebrecht when he was president from 2001 to 2006.

In a 2-1 decision, the three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Toledo’s request to put his extradition on hold while he asked the full court to reconsider his case. None of the judges on the full court sought to rehear the matter, according to a ruling published Tuesday.

A US judge had cleared Toledo’s extradition in September 2021 and the State Department granted Peru’s extradition request in February. The US said it would arrange his surrender to Peruvian authorities “expeditiously” after his appeals have been exhausted.

The case is Toledo Manrique v. O’Keefe, 21-cv-08395, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

