(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s former president Alberto Fujimori will be freed from jail, where he was serving time for death squad killings, following a ruling by the constitutional court.

Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009 for atrocities committed during his government’s war with the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla movement during the 1990s. The court’s members voted 4-3 in favor of the ruling, Eloy Espinosa-Saldana, one of the magistrates who opposed the decision, said in an interview on local radio.

In 2017, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski approved Fujimori’s release on health grounds, but this was later overturned by a court, which said the pardon was incompatible with Peru’s international obligations on human rights. Today’s ruling reinstates Kuczynski’s original decision.

Fujimori, who went back to prison on Monday after days in hospital, must now be released in the coming days.

Fujimori tamed hyperinflation and oversaw the defeat of the Shining Path when he led Peru from 1990 to 2000. His government collapsed in 2000 after he sought a third term and was declared the winner of elections the Organization of American States said were rigged. He fled the country after congress ousted him.

Current President Pedro Castillo narrowly defeated Fujimori’s daughter Keiko in last year’s presidential election.

