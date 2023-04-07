(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s former President Alejandro Toledo won a two-week reprieve from a US appeals court in his bid to avoid extradition to his home country to face corruption charges.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco on Thursday ordered a pause after a lower-court judge and a three-judge appellate panel both rejected Toledo’s request to halt extradition.

He will now have a chance to ask for reconsideration by the three-judge panel or petition a larger panel of judges to review his case.

Toledo, who lives in California, is wanted in Peru on allegations of negotiating bribes with the Brazilian conglomerate then known as Odebrecht when he was president from 2001 to 2006. The allegations are part of a sprawling web of graft that became known as Car Wash, involving Odebrecht’s operations in much of Latin America.

A US judge had cleared Toledo’s extradition in September 2021 and the State Department granted Peru’s extradition request in February.

The case is Toledo Manrique v. O’Keefe, 21-cv-08395, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

