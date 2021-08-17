(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Foreign Affairs Minister resigned in a blow to the crisis-hit government of Pedro Castillo, which has been in office for less than a month.

The minister, Hector Bejar, quit after local media published a video filmed last year in which he accused the Peruvian navy and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency of being behind the creation of local terrorist groups. Bejar, an ex-guerrilla who has repeatedly praised the communist government of Cuba, was a controversial choice for the role.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that the statements were made at a time when Bejar did not hold any public office, and that they have been manipulated, edited, and taken out of context.

Castillo, from the socialist Peru Libre party, shocked investors and some allies with some of the people he appointed to his cabinet. His prime minister, Guido Bellido is under investigation for being an alleged apologist for terrorists and says he considers Cuba to be a democracy.

Many of the new ministers lack experience or qualifications for their new responsibilities which will include trying to oversee a recovery after Peru suffered one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks and economic slumps in the world last year.

