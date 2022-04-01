(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s annual inflation reached its fastest pace in 24 years, surprising economists and posing yet another challenge for President Pedro Castillo, who’s facing a strike by truckers and farmers that is adding to local food costs.

Consumer prices in Lima rose 6.82% in March from a year earlier, the most since Aug. 1998, the national statistics bureau said on Friday. Prices climbed 1.48% from February, above the median forecast for a 0.92% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Higher commodity prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are among the main drivers of inflation in Peru, with transportation costs rising 1.89% on the month. That’s creating a political problem as truck drivers began a nationwide strike on Monday to protest against rising fuel costs. Major food distribution centers in the country’s capital have said they’re running out of stock, which has caused prices to consumers to rise even further over the past few days.

“There are several things that have come together in a month: the international conflict, the government’s delay in subsidizing fuel, the truck drivers strike,” Juan Carlos Odar, director of Phase Consultores, said in a phone interview. “All of this has contributed to inflation in March to be extraordinarily high.”

All baskets of products and services followed by the statistics bureau increased in price last month, with food becoming 3.42% more expensive and education costs rising 2.84% as a new school year began.

Prices are rising much faster than the central bank’s target of 2%, plus or minus 1 percentage point. The bank last month raised its 2022 inflation estimate to 3.6% from a previous 2.9%, but president Julio Velarde is no longer sure it will return to the target range in the first half of 2023, as previously estimated.

The combined trucker and farmer strikes are likely to keep adding pressure in the short term.

“April’s annual inflation is going to break 7% in the absence of a response from the government,” Odar said.

