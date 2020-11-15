Peru’s Interim Leader Told to Resign or Be Removed by Congress

(Bloomberg) -- The acting head of Peru’s Congress called for the resignation of the country’s interim president after two people were killed during protests against his government.

Lawmakers will meet on Sunday morning to discuss naming a new interim leader to replace Manuel Merino, who assumed the presidency last week following the ouster of Martin Vizcarra over bribery allegations.

Luis Valdez, the acting head of Congress, told the Lima-based TV network Canal N that Merino should resign immediately following a fifth day of protests.

The impeachment of the country’s most popular leader in decades came just five months after a general election and plunged the South American nation into turmoil. The Organization of American States has called on the country’s Constitutional Court to decide whether the impeachment was legal.

Thousands of Peruvians marched to the center of Lima to protest Vizcarra’s impeachment, many calling for Merino to quit.

While the demonstrations were largely peaceful, there were violent clashes in streets near Congress as riot police used tear gas to disperse protesters, some of whom responded by hurling rocks. Two men ages 24 and 25 died from gunshot wounds, Canal N reported, citing a statement from the hospital.

The Ombudsman’s office said Friday the police used excessive force during this week’s demonstrations, including firing buckshots at protesters.

