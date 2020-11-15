(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s interim president, Manuel Merino, said he’s resigning just six days after the impeachment of his predecessor plunged the South American nation into turmoil.

Merino said in televised address Sunday that his cabinet will remain in place until a new leader takes over, to avoid a power vacuum.

The surprise impeachment of Martin Vizcarra over unproven bribery allegations triggered the biggest demonstrations in two decades last week. The political upheaval could cloud prospects for elections due in April, and further hamstring an economy that contracted 30% in the second quarter because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congress will convene later Sunday to vote in a lawmaker who’ll lead a new interim government after deadly protests triggered calls for Merino to quit.

Merino’s announcement was greeted with cheers by demonstrators in the streets of Lima.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.