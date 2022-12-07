Dec 7, 2022
Peru’s National Police Hold Pedro Castillo After Impeachment
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s national police are holding former President Pedro Castillo after congress voted for his impeachment, according to a tweet from the law enforcement agency.
Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impeach Castillo after he announced the dissolution of congress, an action that faced immediate backlash including the resignation of his own ministers.
The constitutional court called the action a coup.
