Peru's economic expansion came to a halt in the final months of 2021, signaling that one of the world's fastest post-pandemic recoveries may be stagnating amid increasing political infighting.

Although gross domestic product grew 3.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period of 2020, in line with economist expectations in a Bloomberg survey, it remained unchanged from the previous quarter, the nation’s statistics agency reported Wednesday.

The economy increased 13.3% during the whole of 2021, one of the fastest growth rates in the world after a pandemic-caused slump the year before, but the new figures suggest it may be sputtering as the country faced additional Covid-19 restrictions in the end of the year, as well as a mining crisis and political upheaval.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The QoQ slowdown was mainly due to a sharper decline in investment and weaker QoQ export growth. Investment falling more sharply is consistent with increasing political noise and tighter financial conditions in Peru and abroad.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

President Pedro Castillo recently swore in his fourth prime minister since the start of his government in July after his predecessor quit after just a few days in office. In December, Castillo survived an impeachment attempt.

The economy is facing a slowdown this year amid decelerating external demand and tighter monetary policy. Earlier this month, the central bank raised interest rates for a seventh straight month to try to damp the impact of the global inflation shock on local activity.

A surge in household consumption and exports of goods and services led the year-over-year economic expansion during the fourth quarter, according to Wednesday’s release.

