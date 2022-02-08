(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Justice Minister Anibal Torres took over as the nation’s fourth prime minister in just over six months, as President Pedro Castillo tries to restore stability after weeks of political turmoil.

Torres, 79, is an independent lawyer who doesn’t belong to any political party. He was part of the legal team that fought claims of fraud by Castillo’s opponent Keiko Fujimori during last year’s election. He has spoken in favor of calling a referendum to change the constitution.

Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez quit at the end of January, citing differences with other members of the government. Her replacement, Hector Valer, lasted less than a week, resigning after allegations of domestic violence, which he denies.

As Justice Minister, Torres generated controversy by announcing that former president Alberto Fujimori, Keiko Fujimori’s father, will be transfered from a special prison to an ordinary one when his health permits this.

Read More: Central Bank Insider Named as Peru’s New Finance Minister

Former central bank economist Oscar Graham, who is popular with investors, will stay on as Finance Minister.

Carlos Palacios, a member of Castillo’s socialist Peru Libre party, was sworn in as mining mister, while Health Minister Hernando Cevallos, who oversaw a fivefold increase in the number of Peruvians vaccinated against Covid-19, left the cabinet. The ministers of transport, culture and the interior were ratified in their positions.

Castillo has repeatedly made changes to his cabinet since taking office last July, as he tries to appease socialists in his Peru Libre party while also maintaining a working relationship with congress.

Read More: Peru Prime Minister Offers Resignation After Four Days in Office

Castillo has been hit by a string of crises in recent weeks, including an oil spill, the resignation of his interior minister, and a crime wave that led his government to declare a state of emergency in Lima. In December, he survived an attempt to impeach him by opposition lawmakers.

Torres is a controversial figure for having fired an Attorney General who was investigating Castillo.The appointment of another controversial cabinet is “a clear message that the president is not willing to improve the quality of his team,” and won’t go down well with the public or lawmakers, which will boost support for attempting to oust him, said Alexandra Ames, a political analyst at Universidad del Pacifico in Lima.

The economy has performed well despite the political volatility and last year grew at the fastest pace of any major nation in the Americas, according to estimates of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.