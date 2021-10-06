(Bloomberg) -- Peru President Pedro Castillo will replace his radical prime minister as he seeks a more stable political environment after three months of volatility and clashes with congress.

A new cabinet will be sworn in late Wednesday after the resignation of Guido Bellido, Castillo said in a video speech, without saying who will take over as prime minister.

“It is time to put Peru above all ideology and isolated party positions,” the president said, adding that the decision to replace his prime minister seeks to achieve more “governability.”

The announcement comes after clashes between Bellido, who represents the more leftist sectors of the government coalition, and lawmakers. Last week Bellido said that the government would consider seeking a vote of confidence, which could eventually lead to new elections for the unicameral chamber.

“The confidence vote, interpellation and censure should not be used to create political instability,” Castillo said in his speech, in a veiled rebuke of Bellido. “We ratified Peru’s commitment with the private investment.”

