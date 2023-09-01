(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s annual inflation slowed less than expected last month, posing a fresh challenge to the central bank as it’s expected to start cutting interest rates before the end of the year.

Consumer prices in Lima rose 5.58% in August from a year earlier, higher than the 5.43% median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. In July, annual inflation stood at 5.88%.

Peru’s economy is slowing significantly, weighed down by years of political instability and the El Nino weather pattern that’s slashed fishing and agriculture production. Peru’s government now sees the economy expanding just 1.1% this year, the lowest reading in two decades excluding the pandemic and the great financial crisis.

Central bank chief Julio Velarde has said he is wary of cutting interest rates too early. He has forecast that inflation will slow to 3.3% by year-end, from last year’s quarter-century high of 8.8%. Meanwhile, the central bank’s key interest rate remains at 7.75%, a two-decade high.

On a monthly basis, prices in Lima rose 0.38% — well above economists’ median estimate for a 0.24% rise — compared to a month earlier according to statistics agency INEI.

