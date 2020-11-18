(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s new interim president is likely to name veteran economist Waldo Mendoza as his finance minister, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Mendoza, a former deputy finance minister and central bank board member, is currently the head of the public finance commission in Lima.

Interim President Francisco Sagasti’s team initially looked at bringing back former Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva for the role, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. They dropped the idea after Congress pushed back because of her association with former President Martin Vizcarra, the people said.

Mendoza declined to comment. Alva and a representative for Sagasti’s Partido Morado didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Waldo is a good choice,” said Alonso Segura, a former finance minister who teaches at the same university as Mendoza. “He has a conciliatory personality and he’s very didactic, which should serve him well in his relationship with the rest of the executive and Congress.”

Peru’s sol rallied to 3.5730 per dollar as of 11 a.m. in New York, heading for its best two-day advance in seven months. The nation’s dollar bonds due in 2050 edged higher to 159.94 cents. Shares of Lima-based Credicorp Ltd., which is 52% of the MSCI Peru Index, extended their six-day rally to about 20%.

One of the finance minister’s top tasks will be defending legislation before a Congress that last week ousted Vizcarra, despite his high approval ratings. The former leader regularly clashed with the legislative body over his anti-corruption campaign and lawmaker proposals to support large private pension fund withdrawals, which are of concern to investors.

Manuel Merino, who replaced Vizcarra as president and resigned just days later, signed a law allowing pension contributors to withdraw as much as 17,200 soles ($4,774) each just hours before he resigned in the face of protests.

Sagasti, a 76-year-old centrist lawmaker, was sworn in on Tuesday and is now forming a cabinet. He had criticized the plan when he was in Congress.

The bill would allow about 2 million contributors who haven’t paid into their private pension account in at least a year to withdraw savings over three months. The central bank warned it could push up borrowing costs by forcing pension funds to sell a large amount of their government bond holdings.

La Republica reported earlier on Mendoza’s potential appointment.

