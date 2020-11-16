(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Francisco Sagasti secured enough votes to become the next head of congress and in turn become interim president in a country that’s been wracked by political volatility over the past week.

Sagasti secured more than the 60 votes needed among 118 lawmakers with the count ongoing in Lima.

Sagasti’s predecessor, Manuel Merino, assumed the presidency last week following the surprise impeachment of Martin Vizcarra, just five months before the country’s next general election. Merino quit earlier Sunday after demonstrators flooded the streets of Lima, where two people were shot dead.

Merino, his cabinet chief and interior minister are now under investigation by the office of the attorney general for the two deaths and abuse of authority.

Merino, who headed the congress, pushed for the impeachment of Vizcarra, one of the most popular politicians in the country, in what some saw as a power grab.

Sagasti’s Purple Party was the only one in congress to have voted squarely against Vizcarra’s ouster.

Sagasti is a former head of strategic planning at the World Bank and a former adviser to the United Nations on science and technology. He’s seen as a conciliatory figure in a fractured congress, where the government of Vizcarra had no representatives.

He’s opposed congressional economic proposals considered dangerous by the government, such as a large cash payout from the state retirement fund.

