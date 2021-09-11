(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s former terrorist leader Abimael Guzman, former head of Shining Path, died in prison where he was serving a life sentence, according to state media. He was 86 years old.

Guzman was tried and convicted for terrorist activities during the 1980s, which led to the deaths of over 30,000 people, according to the nation’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee.

He was convicted to serve two life sentences at a maximum security detention center in El Callao Naval base prison after being captured in 1992.

Guzman, a philosophy professor, founded the communist revolutionary organization Shining Path in 1969. It became known as Latin America’s bloodiest rebel group at the time.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.