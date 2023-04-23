(Bloomberg) -- Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo was extradited from the US on Sunday, and is now set to become the third former leader of the Andean nation to be currently incarcerated.

After turning himself in to US authorities Friday, Toledo arrived in Peru around 7 a.m. Lima time Sunday, La Republica reported.

Peruvian prosecutors accuse Toledo of negotiating $35 million in bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA in exchange for a contract to build a highway. Toledo, who governed between 2001 and 2006, denies the allegations and fought his extradition for years, including with several appeals.

Peru jails more former presidents than almost any country in the world. Every elected Peruvian president since 1985 is either in jail, has been in jail, or has faced arrest.

Toledo is set to join former presidents Alberto Fujimori and Pedro Castillo in a purpose-built facility that serves as Peru’s presidential jail. Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 for human rights violations while Castillo is accused of staging a rebellion last year, when he attempted to dissolve congress.

