(Bloomberg) -- Peru is committed to new elections this year as the way out of the damaging political crisis roiling the nation, its top diplomat told officials in Washington this week.

Interim President Dina Boluarte won’t cave in to protesters’ demands for her to quit until a fresh vote has been organized for 2023, Foreign Affairs Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi said in an interview at the Peruvian embassy in Washington, DC.

Peru’s transitional government is seeking an “efficient and democratic solution to this crisis,” Gervasi said.

Peru has been rocked by two months of violent turmoil since President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested on Dec. 7, hours after he attempted to dissolve congress. Dozens of highway blockades are wreaking havoc on mining, tourism and agriculture sectors, while anti-government marches have become a daily occurrence.

While Boluarte’s term is scheduled to end in 2026, she has said she wants to hold new elections this year. Congress has failed several times to approve a new date, however. Gervasi reiterated that Boluarte is committed to the 2023 timeline.

Fifty-seven civilians and one policeman have died in the violence, mostly in clashes between demonstrators and the security forces. Gervasi said that the police had not been ordered to fire on anyone, and that protester deaths are being investigated.

Gervasi met with members of the administration of US President Joe Biden, congress and the private sector during her trip the US capital. She also spoke with the US Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the potential of an economy that has been one of the top performers in Latin America in recent years, despite its political instability.

Some Democrat lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to suspend US assistance to Peru while the protests continue. Gervais said that the US and Peru need to remain allies to cooperate on fighting drug trafficking and other security issues. Peru is the world’s largest producer of cocaine after Colombia.

