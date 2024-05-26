(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Dina Boluarte saw her approval rating fall to a new low, with only 5% of people indicating they supported the president amid the nation’s political upheavals.

A poll published Sunday showed that Boluarte’s rating in May was the worst since she took charge of the Latin American country in late 2022, with 90% of those surveyed now saying that they disapproved of her government. The dwindling support for the president since she took office following the impeachment of Pedro Castillo has been accompanied by similar disapproval of the country’s congress.

Corruption scandals, including most recently over her brother’s arrest for alleged influence peddling, have contributed to additional dissatisfaction over the president’s leadership. The poll by the Institute for Peruvian Studies for the La Republica newspaper was conducted after a minority of lawmakers failed to impeach Boluarte this month, while an earlier impeachment effort over the origins of her luxury watches was also rejected.

The country’s Congress is in a similarly dire situation, with 91% of the population disapproving of its performance and 6% approving, according to the poll.

The Institute for Peruvian Studies surveyed 1,227 people from May 18 to 23 for the poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8%.

