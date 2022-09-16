(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2022 and 2023 while not ruling out additional interest rate increases depending upon incoming data.

Speaking at a news conference Friday in Lima, central bank chief Julio Velarde said the bank had raised its inflation estimate for 2022 to 7.8% from a previous 6.4% and for 2023 to 3% from 2.5%.

The bank last week delivered a smaller-than-expected hike to raise the key rate to a 20-year high of 6.75% after inflation eased for a second straight month. It was the 14th straight increase in a cycle that’s pushed up borrowing costs 650 basis points. Consumer prices in August rose 8.4% from a year earlier, above the bank’s 1% to 3% target.

“We don’t know,” Velarde said when asked about further hikes. “We have not ruled out not to raise, lifting 25 or 50 basis points depending on the data,” he said. All that’s certain is the “bank’s commitment to try to return inflation to the target range.”

At the same time, the central bank lowered its 2022 GDP forecast to 3% from 3.1% and its 2023 forecast to 3% from 3.2%.

At its current level, the benchmark interest rate is in neutral ground and that “it is not adjusting that much yet,” Velarde said. At the same time, if inflation gets out of control, the adjustment will have to be “much stronger and much more expensive.”

