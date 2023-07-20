(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s highway authority Sutran said on Thursday morning that all road blockades had been lifted, a day after protests seeking the resignation of President Dina Boluarte were held.

  • Peru’s ombudsman’s office said over 50 protests took place on Wednesday
  • Impact on economy is expected to be very limited as road blockades were short lived
  • Protests were the strongest demonstrations in months against Boluarte, which is facing a record-low approval rate of 14% according to Ipsos
    • She already faced a wave of protests earlier this year that left almost 50 dead in confrontations

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.