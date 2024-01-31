(Bloomberg) -- A protest that had disrupted access to Peru’s Machu Picchu ended on Wednesday, after local authorities reached an agreement regarding a new ticketing system, the government said.

“They are giving us the good news that the strike is being lifted,” said Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga, in remarks broadcast on local outlet Radio Programas del Peru. “We have to move forward to reactivate our economy. For the people who have stopped visiting in the last days and who remain in Cuzco, they can return to see the wonder that we have.”

Hundreds of visitors had been stranded since protests began on Jan. 20. Tour operators said a new ticketing service for visiting the Inca ruins high in the Andes mountains wasn’t discussed with local organizations and communities, sparking protests.

Tourism is one of Peru’s main industries, along with mining, and Machu Picchu is its top attraction. The industry has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels and was hard hit by protests last year that discouraged travel. PeruRail, the operator of a train to Machu Picchu, said Sunday it had halted services to the popular tourist site on Sunday because it couldn’t guarantee the safety of passengers and workers.

