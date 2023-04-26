(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian security forces used “brutal, indiscriminate and disproportionate” force to quash protests that left almost 70 people dead between late 2022 and early 2023, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

“These killings are likely to amount to extrajudicial or arbitrary killings under international human rights law, for which the state is responsible,” the organization said.

The protests were the largest in over a generation, demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who remains in power. Those killed included protesters, passersby, observers and even people trying to help the wounded, Nathalye Cotrino of Human Rights Watch told journalists Wednesday. Nobody has been charged for any of the killings.

Boluarte has said she is sorry for the deaths and announced this month the government had given economic aid to the families of 57 of the victims. She did not disclose the amounts and cautioned the aid does not represent reparations or compensation for what happened.

In January, she had taken a different position after over a dozen civilians died in the city of Juliaca, near the border with Bolivia, suggesting protesters were radicals tied to illegal mining and drug trafficking who might have killed each other.

“What we have seen from the government response is minimizing the abuse,” Cesar Munoz of Human Rights Watch told journalists today.

Boluarte, former vice president, came to power in December after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested for trying to dissolve congress. Boluarte had initially endorsed the idea of calling for early elections, but has since dropped the issue after congress rejected the bills.

