(Bloomberg) -- Peru is forecast to raise interest rates Thursday to curb soaring inflation that led to mass protests, riots and a state of emergency in recent days.

The central bank will lift its policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.5% according all seven analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. That would be the ninth straight increase. The decision is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time.

Policy makers, led by central bank chief Julio Velarde, are trying to bring the fastest inflation in 24 years back under control, but its task is being complicated by the chaos embroiling the nation.

The government on April 3 boosted the minimum wage by 10%, to help Peruvians hit by rising prices. Policy makers also need to take into account the government’s recent fuel tax cut, currency volatility, and the effect the unrest is having on supplies.

President Pedro Castillo survived a second impeachment attempt on March 28, only to face yet another crisis within days.

In recent days, farmers and truckers protesting against the rising cost of fuel and fertilizers temporarily blocked highways into Lima, where about a third of Peruvians live. The government imposed a curfew on the capital, and protesters battled mounted police.

Central banks across Latin America are raising borrowing costs as they are hit by the global spike in food and fuel costs, aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chains that haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic.

Uruguay is also forecast to raise interest rates on Thursday. Two analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect a 0.75 percentage point increase in the key rate, to 8%, while one predicts a full percentage point rise.

Peru’s annual inflation accelerated to 6.8% last month, its fastest pace since 1998. Even so, that’s still lower than the rate in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Inflation and inflation expectations are above the target and still under pressure. Additional supply shocks have hit food prices and extended to prices of other goods and services. Inflation figures support tightening monetary conditions.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist.

The economy will grow 3.4% this year, after expanding at the fastest pace in Latin America last year, according to the central bank’s forecast.

