(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva, seen as a rising star for steering an ambitious package to cope with a devastating pandemic, now faces the biggest challenge of her political career as opposition lawmakers are set to grill her in congress in a move that may sideline her.

Alva will be back in the hot seat at 9 a.m. Monday following Friday’s questioning on the economy that left some legislators dissatisfied. After the minister’s hearing, members of the leftist Union Por El Peru party plan to present a censure motion against her, the group’s spokesman told local newspaper El Comercio.

If accepted by congress, the motion would be put to a vote within seven days and would need the support of 66 of the unicameral parliament’s 130 lawmakers to pass.

While the minister gained popularity for her initial success with the recovery package, opponents are questioning whether the government did enough as Peru’s economy deteriorates. With the power for congress to vote on the censure of cabinet members, the minister would have to resign if the motion is approved.

Peru led the global economic crash in the second quarter with a 30.2% drop in gross domestic product compared to a year earlier, as the pandemic shuttered businesses and put almost half the country’s urban population out of work. By several measures using a per-capita-basis, Peru has one the world’s highest virus death tolls.

The congress is split among several parties, and with no representatives, the government has suffered repetitive legislative losses.

Still, the government is standing by her. Cabinet Chief Walter Martos told the Correo newspaper Sunday that if approved, the censure would be a grave mistake and damaging for the country. Appointed only last October, Alva is a central figure in President Martin Vizcarra’s cabinet, part of a rising generation of new leaders, and is seen as a good communicator in explaining public policy to a nervous public.

Peru is set to hold presidential and congressional elections in April next year. The finance ministry didn’t respond to a text message seeking comment.

Congress and the government have been at odds over economic policy since the pandemic hit. Last month, congress approved a bill ordering the state-run retirement fund to make a one-time payment to contributers despite government warnings that the measure is unconstitutional.

Lawmakers have also ordered automatic pay rises for some doctors, while local pension funds have warned of a bond rout should congress approve a second withdrawal from private pension accounts.

Last week, Alva called on lawmakers to not jeopardize the country’s hard-earned reputation for prudent fiscal management. Peru plans to take advantage of low borrowing costs with the sale of up to 40 billion soles ($11.3 billion) in local currency bonds next year, helping to finance the budget and reverse a deep economic slump.

