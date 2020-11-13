Peruvians Take to the Streets to Protest New Peru Government

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Peruvians took part in marches nationwide amid growing public indignation following the ouster of President Martin Vizcarra by the opposition in congress.

People marched in the center of Lima and in other cities Thursday evening in what analysts said were the country’s biggest demonstrations for two decades.

The South American nation was plunged into chaos Monday when opposition lawmakers impeached Vizcarra over unproven corruption allegations. He was replaced by the head of congress, Manuel Merino, on an interim basis until elections are held.

Vizcarra’s surprise ouster sent asset prices tumbling amid investor concern the upheaval could hurt the economy’s recovery from a deep recession. The Organization of American States has called on the country’s constitutional court to decide whether the impeachment was legal.

“There are difficult days ahead for the interim government,” said Carlos Melendez, a Lima-based political analyst, said by phone. “The government doesn’t have control of the street, and it’s losing on the international front.”

Peru hasn’t seen demonstrations on this scale since the protests against the government of Alberto Fujimori in 2000, he said.

In the city of Chimbote in the north of Peru, demonstrators marched with a giant Peruvian flag and carried placards with slogans repudiating congress and the government, according to video broadcast by the Canal N network. One women held up a sign saying, “This isn’t for Vizcarra, this is for my country.” Another sign said “Merino isn’t my president.”

While most of the marches were peaceful, there were violent clashes in downtown Lima, as a group of demonstrators attempted to reach congress. Young men hurled rocks at police and set off fireworks, and were dispersed with tear gas.

“The government may have a bit more margin for survival” if it can manage the demonstrations without resorting to violent repression, and can allay fears that education reform and the corruption fight are in jeopardy, Melendez said.

