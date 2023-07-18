(Bloomberg) -- A devaluation of Argentina’s struggling currency would be “very damaging” to the country, President Alberto Fernandez said Tuesday.

“An abrupt devaluation would be a problem for Argentina,” Fernandez said during an interview with Bloomberg TV in Brussels, where he is attending a summit of leaders from Latin America and Europe.

The Argentine peso has suffered amid the South American nation’s broader economic problems, with the official exchange rate hitting 267 pesos per dollar as of Tuesday afternoon and many local economists projecting that it will rise to 400 by the end of this year. It has lost 34% of its value against the dollar so far this year, making it the worst performing currency in emerging markets.

Fernandez, who is not seeking reelection in Argentina’s upcoming presidential vote, also said that he sees “no signs” of hyperinflation in the near future, even as the annual rate of consumer price increases has accelerated above 100%.

Argentina is a month away from a primary vote that will take place on Aug. 13, followed by an October general election. Fernandez’s ruling coalition faces an uphill battle to win reelection amid a bleak economic landscape, with nearly 40% of the country living in poverty and expectations for another recession this year.

Read More: Argentina Expects to Reach IMF Staff-Level Agreement Friday

After Fernandez ruled out a reelection campaign in April, current Economy Minister Sergio Massa emerged as the governing coalition’s candidate. He is also renegotiating the country’s $44 billion aid program with the International Monetary Fund, an effort that has dragged on for months.

Fernandez said he expected the deal to be finalized by the end of the week, and that he wanted Massa to remain in his post through the rest of the year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.