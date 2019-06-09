Peso Gains, Yen Slides as U.S. Decides Against Tariffs on Mexico

(Bloomberg) -- The Mexican peso rallied while havens such as the Japanese yen retreated in early Asia-Pacific trading Monday as investors reacted to the decision by the U.S. not to impose tariffs on Mexico. The Australian dollar climbed.

Mexican peso gained ~1.7% to 19.3025 per dollar

USD/JPY rose 0.4% to 108.63

AUD/USD climbed 0.3% to 0.7019

EUR/USD declined 0.2% to 1.1312

Foreign-exchange markets among first to start trading for the week, while bond and equity markets remain closed for now

NOTE: U.S. President Donald Trump decided to suspend tariffs on Mexico after the two nations reached an agreement late Friday; investors returning to work Monday have a glimmer of optimism on trade to welcome them while underlying concerns about slowing global growth remain as conspicuous as ever; U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted he had a “candid” and “constructive” talk on trade issues with People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the Group-of-20 meetings in Fukuoka, Japan

