(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s peso rebounded as Monday trading kicked off in the Asia-Pacific region following a deal to avert new U.S. tariffs on the Latin American nation, while a retreat from haven assets weighed on the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

Investors’ appetite for risk received a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump said late Friday that plans for a 5% tariff on Mexican goods had been “indefinitely suspended.” The threat of these duties had previously weighed on the peso and boosted safer assets such as U.S. Treasuries.

The U.S. dollar fell as much as 2% to 19.2299 pesos. The pair breached its 200-day moving average for the first time this month, but remains well above levels that prevailed before Trump made his tariff threat. The greenback climbed as much as 0.4% against its Japanese counterpart to touch 108.67 yen.

The peso is set to regain some ground, although it’s unlikely to recover all the way to where it was “due to lingering uncertainty,” Exante Data Chief Executive Officer Jens Nordvig said. The dollar-yen pair is also “likely to retrace higher, as U.S. rates will have a tendency to move higher, and equity sentiment should be supported in the short-term too.”

Uncertainty remains as to the specifics of the deal reached between the U.S. and its southern neighbor. Trump vowed that Mexico would soon make “large” agricultural purchases from the U.S. as part of a deal on border security and illegal immigration. However, three Mexican officials said Saturday they were not aware of any side accord in the works, and that agricultural trade hadn’t been discussed.

TD Securities strategists including Richard Kelly said in a note Sunday that they expected a “risk-positive” open Monday would help lift 10-year Treasury rates by around 5-to-10 basis points. But while optimism may spill over into the Chinese yuan amid hopes for progress in the dispute between the world’s two largest economies, “risks still abound” in the longer term, they wrote. “President Trump has effectively ‘weaponized’ tariffs for a non-economic reason, and that should become a lingering source of concern for businesses.”

