(Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg unveiled a “Medicare for All Who Want It” plan on Thursday that would create a government-run option but also allows consumers to keep their private insurance.

The proposal parallels the “Medicare for Choice” plan of presidential front-runner Joe Biden and offers a sharp contrast to Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All,” which would end private coverage.

Buttigieg’s proposal “doesn’t force Americans off private plans they may want to keep, but offers them a meaningful public alternative,” his campaign said.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor proposed bolstering Obamacare subsidies, capping premium payments at 8.5% of income and limiting out-of-pocket costs for seniors on Medicare.

His campaign estimated the plan would cost about $1.5 trillion over 10 years and would be paid for by cost savings on provider payments as well as an overhaul of the corporate tax code that would raise revenue.

