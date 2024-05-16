Pete Buttigieg Says Robotaxis Must Become Safer Drivers Than Humans

(Bloomberg) -- US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said autonomous vehicles should be held to a higher standard for safety than human drivers.

“The standard should be, don’t just be as good as a human driver,” Buttigieg said Thursday on CNBC. “Be much, much better.”

The US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been subjecting both driver-assistance systems and more advanced autonomous vehicles to greater scrutiny. In the past month, it’s launched probes of Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot, Ford Motor Co.’s BlueCruise, Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo and Amazon.com Inc.’s Zoox.

That came after the NHTSA opened an investigation in October of possible defects in the automated-driving system developed by General Motors Co.’s self-driving unit Cruise.

Read more: Self-Driving Car Investigations Surge After Crashes and Mishaps

Buttigieg connected his agency’s oversight of autonomous vehicles to convincing Americans to be as concerned about roadway injuries and deaths as they are about aviation safety.

“We saw roadway deaths go down by between 3% and 4% last year,” he said. “That means something like one or two thousand people didn’t die last year just off of that gain. We need to keep driving those numbers down until they get to zero.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.