Pete Davidson is heading to space on upcoming Blue Origin flight

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is among the newly announced crew members joining the upcoming fourth human flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard program, the company announced on Monday.

Davidson will be joined by five customers on the trip including Party America CEO Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, Dr. George Nield and Marc and Sharon Hagle.

The launch is slated to take place on March 23 from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas.