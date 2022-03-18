(Bloomberg) -- “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the upcoming fourth human flight of Blue Origin LLC’s New Shepard program, after the launch date was shifted to March 29 from March 23, the company said in a statement.

Blue Origin said it will announce a new sixth crew member in the coming days. The company did not give a reason for the date change.

The other five customers on the trip include Party America CEO Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, Dr. George Nield as well as Marc and Sharon Hagle. Davidson was originally named as a one of six passengers on Monday.

The launch is slated to take place from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas.

