(Bloomberg) -- Peter Angelos, a billionaire trial lawyer and majority owner of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team for three decades, has died. He was 94.

Angelos died Saturday following several years of illness, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from his family. He had retreated from the public eye in recent years, and court filings indicated that he had advanced dementia.

Angelos was among the highest-paid lawyers in the US, generating billions of dollars in settlements from asbestos and tobacco companies in product-liability suits. He cracked the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans in 2008, with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, before dropping off the following year.

He drew on his personal wealth to become the biggest investor among a group that purchased Major League Baseball’s Orioles for $173 million in 1993. In January 2024, the Angelos family was reported to have agreed to sell the team for $1.73 billion to Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native, and a consortium of investors.

Read more: Rubenstein-Led Deal to Buy MLB’s Orioles Gains Key Approval

Angelos got off on the right foot with Baltimore fans by keeping the Orioles in the city, which had lost its National Football League franchise, the Colts, to Indianapolis nine years earlier. And for a time, Angelos spent lavishly on free agents, ballooning the Orioles payroll into the biggest in baseball. When other teams hired replacement players during a strike in the mid-1990s, he was the sole owner to refuse.

“The multitudes are cheering him as a national baseball hero, even though he can’t swing a bat or throw a ball,” the Baltimore Sun reported at the time. The Orioles made it to the American League Championship Series in 1996 and 1997 after an absence of more than a decade but failed both times to advance to the World Series.

That rankled Angelos. Breaking his pledge not to interfere with the team, he began micro-managing. His feud with manager Davey Johnson, who had led the team to its back-to-back playoff appearances, ended with Johnson’s resignation after the 1997 season. In the aftermath, a Baltimore Sun editorial called Angelos “a man being dragged to earth by his own cold, petty distractions.”

Subsequent rebuilding efforts foundered, and Angelos slashed the payroll. It would be 15 years and seven subsequent managers until Baltimore’s next winning season, in 2012. Attendance fell from 3.6 million in 1993 to 1.7 million in 2010 before rebounding.

The Orioles made the playoffs in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2023, after Angelos, with more involvement by his son John in recent years, increasingly let team executives make more personnel decisions.

Angelos had two sons — John and Louis — with his wife, the former Georgia Kousouris. Louis, an attorney at his father’s firm, filed suit against his older brother and mother in 2022 regarding control of the firm, the Orioles and other family assets. The litigation, which raised some fears in Baltimore that the Orioles would be put up for sale, was settled in early 2023, the terms not disclosed.

In September 2023, the same day the team clinched a first-place finish in the American League East for the first time since 2014, the team announced its intention to remain at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, its home stadium in Baltimore, for at least more 30 years.

Tended Bar

George Peter Angelos was born on July 4, 1929, in Pittsburgh, to Greek immigrants John Angelos and the former Frances Melassanos. The family moved to a section part of East Baltimore known as Greektown when he was an adolescent, his father running a tavern blocks from the family’s home. Peter — his mother had reversed his given names, in tribute to St. Peter, after her son had survived a childhood appendicitis attack — helped tend bar as a teenager.

“He just taught me the usual immigrant credo,” Angelos said in a 1995 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “Work hard, don’t quit and be on the level. He never took a vacation, and I’ve taken only a few in my life. What do I do? I do what my old man did. I work.”

Angelos attended the University of Baltimore both as an undergraduate and for law school, graduating in 1961. He opened his law practice that year, with steelworker and construction unions among his first clients.

He served two terms on Baltimore’s city council before losing a bid for mayor in 1967.

Angelos’s public profile soared in the mid-1980s, when asbestos lawsuits began mounting. Union members were among the most heavily hit by asbestos injuries, and he had thousands of clients in suits that took years to litigate before reaping his share of millions of dollars in settlements.

He represented Maryland in negotiations with tobacco companies to recover the costs of medical treatment for smokers. That led to a settlement for the state in 2002 of about $4.4 billion, with $150 million going to Angelos, according to an article in the Baltimore Business Journal.

He was among Baltimore’s biggest philanthropists, supporting the University of Baltimore, the city’s symphony orchestra and several medical institutions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.