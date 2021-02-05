(Bloomberg) -- A Canadian judge has denied bail to fashion designer Peter Nygard, who is facing extradition to the U.S. on sex-trafficking charges.

Nygard, 79, was arrested in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in December 2020 at the request of the U.S. Prosecutors in New York claim the founder of women’s clothing maker Nygard International took part in criminal conduct over 25 years, including using company money, resources and employees to force dozens of women and minors in the U.S., Canada and Bahamas to have sex with him and his friends.

Nygard has denied the charges.

Justice Shawn Greenberg’s ruling on Friday, which followed three days of hearings, came after two former employees said they would be willing to put up more than C$1.2 million ($940,000) in combined assets to ensure he appears in court, and arrangements were made to install a sophisticated video-monitoring system.

