(Bloomberg) -- Tech billionaire Peter Thiel donated $10 million to a super PAC supporting venture capitalist J.D. Vance’s possible run for retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s Ohio seat.

Thiel gave $10 million to Protect Ohio Values, a super PAC created last month to back Vance’s potential bid for the seat’s Republican primary, according to Bryan Lanza, an adviser to the PAC.

The family of hedge fund manager Robert Mercer also donated an undisclosed amount, but Lanza declined to specify how much.

The PAC was formed in part by Timothy Koch of Koch & Hoos, Federal Election Commission records show.

Vance, the partner and co-founder of Narya Capital Management LLC, became a household name after the release of his best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” about growing up white and working-class in the Appalachia region of Ohio. Netflix recently adapted the book to a movie.

He previously considered running for the U.S. Senate in 2018 for the seat held by Senator Sherrod Brown.

Vance worked at Thiel’s venture capital firm Mithril Capital Management LLC after he graduated from law school. Thiel later became a large backer to Vance’s Narya Capital.

