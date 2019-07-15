(Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel, the technology industry’s most prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, called Elizabeth Warren the most “dangerous” Democratic presidential candidate.

In a rare television interview, Thiel said Monday that Warren, a Massachusetts senator, was the only Democrat talking about important issues like the economy.

“All the others are almost equally unimpressive, in that it’s all identity politics in one flavor or another,” he told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. “I’m most scared by Elizabeth Warren. I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing, the thing that I think matters by far the most.”

Thiel spent most of the interview discussing the subject of a speech he gave Sunday at a conservative conference in Washington: What he called “seemingly treasonous” conduct by Google. Thiel, who sits on the board of Facebook Inc., said the U.S. should investigate Google’s ties to China.

In response, Google denied it works with the Chinese military.

In Sunday’s speech, Thiel made reference to Warren, who has advocated for breaking up big technology companies including Google and Facebook. Thiel said Google employees had donated to her campaign, suggesting “a little bit of a bad conscience.”

Monday’s Fox News interview concluded with Thiel’s comments about the presidential campaign: “Elizabeth Warren is the dangerous one.”

