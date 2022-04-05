(Bloomberg) -- Investors can trust Gustavo Petro to run a fiscally-responsible government if he wins Colombia’s election, and fears that he’ll run up huge debts are misplaced, according to economists advising the leftist presidential candidate.

A Petro presidency would seek allies in congress to boost tax revenues and put the nation’s finances on a sustainable path, according to Luis Fernando Medina, Ricardo Bonilla and Diego Guevara, who helped formulate the economic program of the election’s front-runner.

“Our plan ought to calm investors, because we are going to be serious both in terms of fiscal consolidation and in terms of boosting productivity,” said Medina, a Stanford University-educated economist who teaches in Madrid, speaking in a joint video interview with his colleagues on Monday.

“We’re going to inherit a cupboard that is bare, and we’re going to have to find the resources to improve it,” added Bonilla, Petro’s finance chief when he was Mayor of Bogota.

Colombia’s bonds are among the worst performers in emerging markets over the last year, partly because Petro’s strong poll numbers, and his pledge to halt oil exploration, made investors nervous. The nation’s dollar bonds have lost 11% over the last year -- in Latin America only Argentina and El Salvador have fared worse over that period. Crude is the nation’s biggest export, and one of the government’s biggest sources of revenue.

As mayor of the capital Bogota from 2012 to 2015, Petro presided over a drop in the city’s debt load. Fitch Ratings raised Bogota’s credit rating a notch while he was in office, after it lifted Colombia’s sovereign rating, and praised the city’s “sound financial performance” and “conservative debt policy”.

Middle-Income Country

Colombians vote for president on May 29, with a likely runoff three weeks later. Recent polls point to a close second round between Petro and former mayor of Medellin Federico Gutierrez, a conservative who pledges a tough line on crime and disorder.

Medina said that a debt level of 55% of gross domestic product would be a reasonable long-term goal for a middle-income country such as Colombia, compared to its current level of about 64%. Although Petro wouldn’t enjoy a majority in congress, enough lawmakers understand the urgency of boosting government revenue that they would back a plan to raise taxes, Medina said.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch both cut Colombia’s credit rating to junk last year, after the pandemic caused the deficit to soar and mass civil unrest led the government to water down tax increases.

Pension Savings

Colombians have around $97 billion of savings in pension funds managed by private firms of which about a third is invested in the government’s local peso bonds. These funds should seek higher returns elsewhere, including in stocks or alternative investments, said Guevara, an economics professor at Universidad Nacional in Bogota.

“They will have to look for returns in productive investment or other investments that public debt does not provide today,” Guevara said.

“The main objective shouldn’t be to finance public debt, but rather to buy equities and other types of investment,” Bonilla said, without elaborating on the legal changes required to accomplish this.

Petro’s plan involves getting all workers to contribute to the public system, with people earning more than four times the minimum wage able to make additional contributions to the private system if they want. A seizure of private pension assets as was done in Argentina in 2008 can be ruled out, Bonilla said.

“Those funds won’t be touched,” he said. “This isn’t an Argentine-style reform. That money will stay invested.”

